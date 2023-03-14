Paris Hilton admits her grandmother Kathy Hilton has been "obsessed" with her baby boy.

The 42-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed her son Phoenix Barron into the world via a surrogate in January, and her family didn't have a clue until a week after he was born, which means Kathy has been trying to make up for lost time.

On Monday (13.03.23) night's episode of 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "Obsessed. Just showing up all the time unannounced."

Paris described her bundle of joy as "the cutest, sweetest" baby.

She added: "He's such an angel. He's the best. The cutest, sweetest, I'm just so obsessed with him my heart feels like it's going to explode."

The reality star and singer also revealed her son has been loving her music, especially 2006 single 'Stars Are Blind'.

Asked if she's been making any good playlists for Phoenix, she quipped: "I actually sang to him his favorite lullaby is my song 'Stars Are Blind'. He has good taste in music."

Meanwhile, the former 'Simple Life' star's younger sibling Nicky Hilton taught her how to change a diaper.

Nicky - who has Lily-Grace, six, Teddy, five, and an 8-month-old son with her husband James Rothschild - recently said: “Paris was made to be a mom!"

She then spilled: “I taught her how to change a diaper."

Gushing over her little nephew, Nicky gushed: “I'm obsessed with him."

Paris recently revealed she has undergone further IVF treatment in a bid to have a second child - and she wants the baby to be a girl.

She explained: "We’ve done it [the IVF process] seven times… I have all boys [embryos]. I have 20 boys.”

The socialite then revealed the latest round of IVF took place earlier this year and they are waiting to see if it has been successful.

Paris added: "I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls."