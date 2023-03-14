Whoopi Goldberg is to star in 'Asali: Power of the Pollinators'.

The 67-year-old actress has joined the cast of activist Maya Penn's animated short film alongside Monique Coleman, Ronen Rubinstein, Joy Odofu and Lupita Pineda.

'Asali: Power of the Pollinators' tells the story of honey bee Asali after she meets a group of pollinators and a human environmental scientist. The unlikely group is able to save Asali, her family and their home from a deadly force.

As well as starring in and directing the feature, Penn is animating and producing the movie with her production company Upenndo! Productions.

Penn has pursued sustainability and environmental education over the past 15 years and founded the global eco-friendly brand Maya's Ideas when she was only eight years old.

At the age of 16, Penn received a commendation from US President Barack Obama for outstanding achievement in environmental stewardship.

Whoopi starred in the film 'Till', which tells the story of a teenage boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for whistling at a white woman, and considered it to be a passion project.

The 'Sister Act' actress said: "I've only (ever) wanted to do stuff I'm interested in and stuff that I thought was interesting. It doesn't necessarily have to be interesting to other people.

"It only has to really interest me, that's always been the same. So getting to do this was a gift because this was not my plan."

Whoopi, who plays Emmett Till's grandmother Alma Carthan in the film, revealed that her role in the movie changed over time.

She said: "At one point I was going to act, but it was years and years and years ago. By the time we got it, I've evolved into grandma."