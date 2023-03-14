Peter Andre has insisted his 15-year-old daughter Princess' school work comes before any modelling work she gets.

The teenager - whose mother is ex-glamour model Katie Price - is recently said to have inked a four-figure deal with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, however, her 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker's dad has insisted she's not ditching her exams to become a full-time model as she has to abide by his "strict" rules.

Writing in his new! magazine column, the father-of-four said: "It's been a crazy week for Princess with studying for exams and offers coming in from certain brands.

"She gets asked to do stuff all the time, but she's just doing bits here and there. Nothing that interferes with schoolwork, I'm pretty strict about that.

"But the news she's really excited about is that, by the time you read this, she'll have had her braces removed.

"Like many others in the same position she's so excited. She's nearly 16 and has her school prom soon so, as she says, the timing is perfect.

"It's going to be a special dad/daughter moment when I take her to get them removed."

Peter's column comes as Katie - with whom Peter also has a son Junior, 17, who recently launched his own music career - said she could see her lookalike daughter following in her modelling footsteps.

She told OK! magazine: “I can absolutely see Princess being a successful model – she’s stunning.

“And I will always be there to support and guide her.

"I know when agents are taking advantage, so I would always step in if I felt something wasn’t right for her.

"I’m a protective mother and I make sure my cubs are looked after.”

The 44-year-old reality star said she would be joining her daughter on photoshoots as Princess did with her back in the day.

She explained: “She’s seen behind the scenes and experienced it from that point of view.

"She loves hair and makeup and I’m sure she will enjoy getting dressed up for her own shoots, which I’ll be coming along to watch as a proud mum!”

Peter, 50, also has Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, with doctor wife Emily, 33.