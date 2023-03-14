Mark Ballas is leaving 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 36-year-old professional dancer - who is the son of 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Shirley Ballas - has been on the show since 2007 and was famously paired with reality star Kim Kardashian for season 7 in 2008.

He's lifted the Mirrorball trophy three times, including last year with TikToker and dancer Charli D’Amelio, 18, who was with him when he delivered the shock news.

And while he insisted it would be his last dance, he suggested he might still work on the show in some capacity.

Speaking during the 'Dancing with the Stars Live' tour show at Las Vegas' Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort at the weekend, he announced: “I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans.

"My mum is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mum and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

Mark added: "I had the best time ever this season. And this dance is a great way to finish it off.

"I’m not saying this is the end. I’m just saying this is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner."

As well as Charli, Mark also won the show with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi and Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson.