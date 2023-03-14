Mira Sorvino is "incredibly hurt and shocked" her late dad Paul Sorvino's "irreplaceable, enormous contribution" to cinema was left out of the Oscars' In Memoriam segment.

The late 'Goodfellas' actor, who died on July 25, 2022, aged 83, had been remembered at the SAG Awards last month, but not at Sunday's (12.03.23) 95th Academy Awards, which featured tributes to Dame Olivia Newton-John, Dame Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Jean-Luc Godard, Ray Liotta, Raquel Welch, Wolfgang Petersen, Burt Bacharach, Vangelis, Irene Cara and Louise Fletcher.

Paul's 55-year-old actress daughter had no idea until someone pointed it out to her that the star was omitted when she shared a memory of her dad watching on as she received her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Woody Allen's 'Mighty Aphrodite' at the 1996 ceremony.

She wrote online: "On this Oscars night I am so happy for all of the nominees and the winners, but I am also moved in a thousand different ways when I think of the night I got to share my Academy Award with my Dad, the very great actor Paul Sorvino, who was never nominated. To get to share this blindingly positive moment with my father… My first and best teacher, my beloved Daddy who came to all the school plays and loved from the bottom of his heart, the brilliant thespian whom all his colleagues revered as one of the greatest, to get to give back to him what he had been giving me all my life- love and belief and admiration and gratitude. On this first year after his passing it is truly a bittersweet but beautiful memory. I love you Dad, I miss you so much."

Mira has called on the Academy to do something to "put this right".

She added to her post: "PS when I posted this I had not learned of Dad’s omission and that of several other incredible artists from the in Memoriam section. Incredibly hurt and shocked that my father’s lifelong, irreplaceable, enormous contribution to the world of cinema was overlooked by whomever made that list. We his adoring family, and you, his adoring public, know just how unique and incredible he was. We hope @theacademy does something to put this right."

As well as his roles as mobster Paulie Cicero in 'Goodfellas' and Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann's 'Romeo and Juliet', Paul was a respected tenor who fulfilled a life-long dream when he performed for the New York Opera in 2006.