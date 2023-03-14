'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are open to making more films.

The duo have helmed the movie based on the popular role-playing game and are open to doing more, even though they didn't explicitly set anything up in the picture.

Jonathan told ComicBook.com at the flick's South by Southwest premiere: "We didn't plant any seeds.

"But if we're lucky enough to make another one, then I think there's so many places to go. We've created these great characters who we would love to see where they are in a year or two.

"We're also very superstitious. So we don't like to talk about it."

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant all feature in the movie and Daley thinks that the audiences will be surprised by what they see on the big screen.

The 37-year-old filmmaker said: "I'm excited to be in the theatre with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect.

"The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud (moments) and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie, I hope and think they won't expect that."

Hugh plays Forge Fitzwilliam and explained that he was drawn to the movie as it is about a group of "losers".

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star said in an interview with Pine: "I think maybe what I responded to most in their script was that it's about losers. This little band of comrades, they're all a bit c***. You are not great at being a bard.

"And the magician, played by Justice [Smith], is really bad. What do they call magicians in 'Dungeons and Dragons'?

"Sorcerer. He's not much good. And Michelle [Rodriguez’s] character has been thrown out of whatever. And is still in love with her husband, who is in love with someone else. And I responded to that loser-ish thing about this little band. Maybe that's an English predilection. We love a loser."