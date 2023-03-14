OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-4 upgrade will be able to turn text into video.

Released in November last year, Chat GPT is the most recent major development in artificial intelligence and having accrued millions of users.

Microsoft are the biggest leading investors in Open AI and have invested over $10 billion into the company.

Andreas Braun, chief technology officer for Microsoft in German, told German publication Heise: "We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos.”

However, the company came under fire last month by business magnate Elon Musk – who co-founded the company before leaving the board back in 2018.

He tweeted: "OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it 'Open' AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft."