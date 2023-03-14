Google is “absolutely committed to games” as an industry.

The high-tech firm, which provides 2 million apps and games to billions of users worldwide, has generated over $120 billion in earnings.

Google Cloud’s director of game industry solutions, Jack Buser, told Axios that the company will continue to remain committed to games as it’s a big part of their sector.

He said: "It was at that moment when we basically had to make decisions about Stadia that we realized that, at Google Cloud, we are at our best when we’re helping other people build this stuff, not necessarily building it ourselves.

"Google is absolutely committed to games that are such a big part of our messaging.”

Google is offering its current clients, that includes Ubisoft, Unity and Niantic, a three-part Google cloud bundle that comes with servers, cloud storage and management as well s searchable player and game analytics.

He added: "When we made the decision with Stadia, we were just like, Look, we are committed to games as an industry.

"We are not offering that streaming option, because it was tied to Stadia itself.

"So, unfortunately, when we decided to not move forward with Stadia, that sort of [business-to-business] offering could no longer be offered as well."