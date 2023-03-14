'Diablo 4' will not be released on the XBox Games Pass anytime soon.

The upcoming action role-playing game - which will see players battle through re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons - is currently for scheduled for release on June 6 2023 but Rod Fergusson, general manager of the franchise, has revealed that there are "no plans" for the game to be release on the virtual cloud system.

He tweeted: "It's awesome seeing the excitement around the 'Diablo IV Beta', and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17!"

Fans who have pre-ordered the game will be able to enjoy a Beta version of the game from this Friday and will be able to progress through to Level 25 but it is unclear whether players will be able to reap certain rewards after the initial launch day.

A follower replied: "What if the consumer loves puppies but doesn’t think that they should have to pay in advance for a product they will not own for sometime, with blizzard having a track record of bad releases/broken promises/cut content? Can anyone earn this reward after launch day?"

Rod replied: "Just play the open beta on the 24th"