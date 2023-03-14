Microsoft wants to "bring people together" with a new gaming deal.

The tech giant behind the Xbox console has teamed up with Ukrainian software development team Boosteroid to bring titles including 'Call of Duty' to the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world over the course of the next 10 years.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Gaming, Microsoft said in a statement: "We believe in the power of games to bring people together. That’s why Xbox is committed to give everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices. Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as ‘Call of Duty’ once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision."

The company was first launched in 2017 and has its research and development operations in Ukraine, based mostly in the wartorn areas of Kyiv and Kharkiv and Ivan Shvaichenko, Boosteroid CEO explained that the new deal will allow "as many people as possible" to experience titles across a range of devices.

He said: "Boosteroid shares Microsoft’s vision of bringing games to as many people, places and platforms as possible. It has long been our goal to provide gamers with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite titles on any device close at hand,Today’s announcement is yet another step in this direction. Also, with our development team based in Ukraine, we appreciate Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine, and we will be working together on an initiative supporting our local game development community to invest further in the economic recovery of the country."

In spring 2023, Micosofrt will officially launch its Games Pass cloud service in Ukraine which will help the company to build on their recent success after making deals with fellow video games developer Nintendo and NVIDIA.

Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President, said: "This partnership builds on the $430 million in technology and financial assistance we have provided Ukraine since Russia’s unlawful invasion, and it exemplifies the steps we will continue to take to support Ukraine’s 160,000 software developers. It also adds to our recent agreements with Nintendo and NVIDIA, making even more clear to regulators that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will make ‘Call of Duty’ available on far more devices than before."