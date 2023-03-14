Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué has admitted to listening to her so-called “diss track” that appears to mock him and his new girlfriend.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer’s former partner – who has sons Milan, 10, and eight year old Sasha with Shakira – broke up from her last year after a 12-year relationship and she recently released the tune ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which she has said was a cathartic way of expelling her pain over their break up.

Gerard said in an interview with Barcelona-based radio station RAC1” Yes, obviously (I’ve listened to it.)”

But adding how he didn’t want to comment further, the ex-Barcelona centre back added: “I don’t want to talk about it – I don’t think I should talk about it.”

After a long, awkward silence, Pique stressed that all he wants is for his kids to be happy.

He said: “We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children.

“Everyone makes their own decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well... I’ve always had a close relationship with my children.”

Shakira said at the weekend she used her new song to get rid of the “c***” she has endured since becoming single.

She said on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ about releasing ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in the wake of her split from Gerard: “I’ve had a very rough year since my separation and writing this song has been so important to me.

“It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much c*** the way I had to.

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Shakira sings on ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53’ in an apparent dig at Gerard’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 23: “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

The singer – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – also appears to target Gerard’s intellect by singing: “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.”

In another section she sings: “You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and a debt with the treasury.”

The three-time Grammy winner and Gerard released a joint statement announcing their split last June that said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira allegedly realised Gerard was having an affair after she noticed her jam kept disappearing and he nor their sons ate the fruit spread.