The remake of 'System Shock' has been delayed.

The first-person action-adventure video game - which sees the player attempt to foil the plans of a villainous artificial intelligence known as SHODAN - was initially launched in 1994 and a reboot version for the PC is currently in development by publisher Plaion but the creators have announced today (14.03.23) that the planned release date of March has been pushed back by at least two months.

In a statement, Plaion said: "The wait is (almost) over. The PC edition of System Shock – the fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994 – will go on sale on Tuesday 30 May this year. "We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)

"The System Shock remake combines the cult gameplay of the iconic original game with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds and music. From never before seen enemies and quality of life gameplay tweaks, to a revamped hacking system and visceral new combat options featuring a brutal dismemberment system, the 'System Shock' remake welcomes players new and old back to Citadel Station and the arms of the delightfully villainous SHODAN."

The game is available to pre-order via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store and early buyers will receive a free copy of 'System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.'

The company also announced that a release date for the game on other platforms such as the Xbox One and and the PlayStation will be given in "due course."