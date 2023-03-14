Megan Fox ditched her engagement ring and changed her hair for a night out at an Oscars bash.

The 36-year-old ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress, who is reportedly having daily couples’ therapy with her rapper fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, after the pair were said to have split in February, posed without the emerald and diamond sparkler MGK used to propose to her for a series of portraits taken by photographer Cibelle Levi at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party on Sunday (12.03.23) night in Los Angeles.

Page Six reported the star, who also showed off a new red hair colour and partied with singer Billie Eilish, 21, at the event, “looked like she was having fun at the party, grooving to music and sipping a drink in an outdoor area”.

They added: “She was spending a lot of time talking to (actor Noah Centineo.) She looked like the cat who ate the canary.”

Megan and MGK apparently had a huge row over Super Bowl weekend, but sources have since said they are going all out to save their relationship.

An insider told Page Six last month: “(They are) talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom.

“Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.”

The couple, who have been engaged since January after dating for two years, have previously been spotted coming out of a set of couples’ counsellors’ offices, but it appears they have now chosen to take the sessions online.

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – also spoke out to deny MGK had cheated on her after fans speculated he had a fling with his band’s guitarist Sophie Llloyd.

The actress deleted her Instagram account in January after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to declare there had been no “third party interference” between the couple.

She posted: “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

She made the declaration after a story claimed she had found text messages on MGK’s phone that left her fearing he was cheating.

Megan had posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man beside her and captioned them: “You can taste the dishonesty, It’s all over your breath” .

It was a quote from Beyoncé’s song ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about the singer’s husband Jay-Z’s infidelity, sparking a flood of speculation from fans she was referring to MGK cheating.

Sophie Lloyd has branded the accusations she and MGK had a secret relationship “disrespectful”.

Her management said: “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”