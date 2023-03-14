Meagan Good has tried to retain a positive outlook since her split from DeVon Franklin.

The 41-year-old actress - who was married to the film producer between 2012 and 2022 - is determined to remain optimistic about her future, despite their high-profile split.

Discussing her approach to life, Meagan told E! News: "Perception is everything, get excited for what's next. If God has allowed it and it's out of your control, well then, what's coming next is even better and even greater, so be excited about that, be open-minded."

The actress has also come to accept that life will always have its ups and downs.

She said: "Know that life has its seasons and all the different things that go on but get excited for every season and every act and every chapter."

Meanwhile, Meagan revealed last year that she's keen to start a family.

The actress is looking to the future and she remains eager to have children one day.

Asked what's next for her, Meagan shared: "A lot more directing. Hopefully kids at some point, or a kid.

"Travelling, more travelling. Creating more vehicles for young, black girls. Make sure that they are able to show that they are more than how somebody may see them, but that they're capable of so many different things.

"A lot more talking, mentoring, speaking. So, it just depends."

The actress starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the action movie 'Day Shift', and the Hollywood star remains keen to do more "kick a** stuff" in the coming years.

Meagan - who previously starred in movies such as 'Shazam!' and 'Saw V' - said: "The biggest thing for me, I was like, as I got into my 40s, I want to do more action - I want to do more kick a** stuff.

"I want to show that we do this at this age. We are our best and moving into our best to come."