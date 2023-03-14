Nikki and Brie Bella are leaving the WWE.

The 39-year-old twins have officially announced their departure from the professional wrestling company, and they've also confirmed that they're returning to using their real names, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia.

Speaking about leaving the WWE, Nikki explained on their Sirius XM show that they "just knew it was time to head into this next chapter".

Nikki - who has Matteo, two, with her husband Artem Chigvintsev - is keen to embrace a "new chapter" in her life.

She added: "We're going to be 40 in November..."

Brie - who has Buddy, two, and Birdie, five, with her husband Bryan Danielson - is "so excited to close the chapter on Brie Bella".

She continued: "Let's see what Brie Garcia is going to do next."

The duo have also confirmed that their show will be called 'The Nikki and Brie Show' going forward.

Meanwhile, Nikki married Artem in 2022, and the TV star previously revealed that she only chose her wedding dress 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle.

Nikki - who first joined the WWE in 2007 - shared: "People are going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My poor mother!"

Nikki actually had four different outfits on her wedding day.

She said: "The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on.

"This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it’s your wedding, it’s time to be fearless."