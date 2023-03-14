Gwyneth Paltrow has found rectal ozone therapy to be "very helpful".

The 50-year-old actress has revealed that the therapy - which involves having gas delivered via a catheter into the colon - is the weirdest wellness treatment she's ever tried.

During an appearance on the 'Art of Being Well' podcast, Gwyneth explained: "I have used ozone therapy, rectally. Can I say that? It's pretty weird. It's pretty weird, yeah. But it's been very helpful."

The Oscar-winning actress also revealed that she's consumed ketone drinks as part of her wellness journey.

Gwyneth observed that the drinks taste like "cherry gasoline".

She said: "It helps with cognition and brain fog and energy. I have it with green tea in the afternoon. It tastes pretty, pretty bad.

"I believe that they are coming out with an improved flavour or an improved version, which is very exciting."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously revealed that she'd "barely" drunk alcohol after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Hollywood star - who was diagnosed with the virus in 2020 - explained: "It's been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I've had a sip here and there but very rarely.

"You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whisky and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all.

"But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID and having felt like s***, or like having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant."

The actress had COVID "early on" and she was subsequently encouraged to change her diet by a medical expert.

Gwyneth explained: "I didn't feel good, and I had really high inflammation levels and the doctor was like, 'Look, you really need to clean up your act. You gotta, at least for three months, no alcohol, no grains, no sugar, nothing processed,' everything like that."