Tia Mowry has been "learning about [herself]" since her split from Cory Hardrict.

The 44-year-old actress and the 43-year-old actor finalised their divorce in 2022, and Tia admits that she's still coming to terms with her new-found independence.

The actress - who shot to stardom alongside her sister Tamera in the sitcom 'Sister, Sister' - told E! News: "I've always been next to someone. I've always had my sister, side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself.

"And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."

Tia also shared some advice on how to move on from a break-up, explaining that "self-love" is the key.

The actress - who was married to Cory between 2008 and 2022 - said: "I would say just love yourself. Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."

Tia previously announced her split from Cory via a post on Instagram.

The TV star - who has Cairo, four, and Cree, 11, with Cory - vowed to "maintain a friendship" with the actor, in spite of their split.

She said on the photo-sharing platform: "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."