Kelly Clarkson is raising "very independent children".

The 40-year-old pop star - who has River, eight, and Remington, six, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - admits that her children will be "out the door as soon as they're able and capable".

Kelly said on the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast: "I think I am my mother's child, and I'm raising very independent children. They will be out the door as soon as they're able and capable. They're very independent."

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker has also developed a very honest relationship with her kids.

Kelly admits that her children have been devastated by her split from Brandon.

She shared: "I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy?' And if you're not, what could make you happier?

"Sometimes they'll say - especially the past two years - a lot of it - and it kills me - and I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

Kelly also explained that she's able to empathise with her kids, having been through a similar experience herself.

She said: "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us'.

"I think communicating with them and not treating them - not treating them like an adult, because they're not - but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."