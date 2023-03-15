Ellie Goulding's son is the "biggest thing in [her] world".

The 36-year-old pop star gave birth to a baby boy named Arthur in April 2021, and Ellie admits that he's transformed her life.

The 'Love Me like You Do' hitmaker - who is married to art dealer Caspar Jopling - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I had a child and that changes everything. It did for me anyway.

"It was like, I mean, that happening in lockdown and it was a lot. It was a lot. And I assumed when I had Arthur that I could just go back to normal, crack on with my 10k runs and then get in the studio and everything would just be great. But no, it was not that at all.

"I realised that I didn't factor in how much I wanted to spend time with him, how much I wanted to just be around him all the time. So that became my new life and it is my new life and he is the biggest thing in my world. And it has changed everything for me."

So far, Ellie doesn't believe her son has influenced her songwriting. However, she expects it to happen in the coming months and years.

She shared: "I don't think I've changed as a writer yet. I certainly haven't found that space yet where I want to write about motherhood. It's coming. I can feel it coming."

Meanwhile, Ellie previously took to social media to discuss her anxiety struggles.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that.

"But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel."