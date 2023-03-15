Kyle Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault on Tuesday (14.03.23).

The 32-year-old former reality star - who appeared alongside his family on the USA Network show 'Chrisley Knows Best' - was taken into custody by the Smyrna Police Department after an alleged altercation with his work supervisor at Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, Tennessee, the day before.

A statement from the police department issued to Fox News read: "The report alleged that Kyle Chrisley (32), an employee of Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor and further allegations were made that a "fixed blade" was brandished by Chrisley during the incident.

"Mr. Chrisley voluntarily appeared on March 14, 2023, for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant.

"Bond was set at $3,000 and Chrisley was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center."

Chrisley was released after making bail.

He's due to appear in court on March 20.

His arrest comes as his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving time in jail after being put behind bars for 12 and seven years, respectively, after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, recently admitted she has so much "hope" for her parents, despite them being in jail.

The 25-year-old reality star admitted it is "weird" seeing them in prison and even if they end up serving their full sentences, she's confident the situation will ultimately have a positive impact on their family.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, she said: "I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair. Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some colour over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!'

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know. I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end, And I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change.

"Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story."

Following the sentencing, Savannah has been entrusted with the care of her brother Grayson, 16, and adopted sibling Chloe, 10 and recently admitted that she had a "full-on breakdown" when the realities of looking after the brood had started to hit home.

She said: "The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying. I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life.

"I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, 'You're doing a pretty good job.' "