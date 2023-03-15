Indiyah Pollack couldn't have "survived" 'Love Island' without hairspray.

The 24-year-old beauty - who came third on the show last summer alongside Dami Hope - is pleased to have seen her favourite product was still a "staple" in the villa during the recent winter edition of the show because she knows how much the contestants value it.

She told BANG Showbiz: "I wouldn’t have survived in the villa without a strong holding hairspray! I’m loving that the got2be Glued Blasting Freeze Vegan Hairspray is still a villa staple, it’s one of my holy-grail products that I always reach for."

No matter what mood Indiyah was in during her time in the villa, she always opted for lip glosses and false eyelashes and admitted she spent "so much time" perfecting her routine to ensure that even in the hottest of temperatures, she still kept her face looking fresh and "sleek".

She added: “I loved that the villa was always stocked with incredible products from Boots for us to try and love.

"Personally, a full pair of lashes and a handy lip gloss were must-haves and daily go-tos, regardless of what style I was aiming for. I spent so much time perfecting my beauty routine and learning how to keep my make-up looking sleek, even in the heat."

'Love Island' fans can get their hands on some of the contestants' favourite products with the Boots x Indiyah Beauty Box.

Indiyah said: "You can find my favourite lashes, lip gloss and hairspray in my Beauty Box, available exclusively at Boots.”

