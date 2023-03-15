Gary Glitter will "probably die" in prison.

The 78-year-old pop star - whose real name is Paul Gadd - left HMP The Verne, a low-security jail in Portland, Dorset, last month after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls but is now being recalled to prison after allegedly trying to access the Dark Web and will likely remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

Former Det Supt Michael Hames - who set up the Met Police’s Paedophile Unit - is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "As far as Gadd is concerned, he is so dangerous and so fixated on his offending behaviour that he'll never stop - he's gone too far. No doubt he'll serve the next eight years of his sentence... He'll probably die in prison."

Meanwhile, lawyer Richard Scorer - who acts for one of the victims - explained that the idea of ever letting the 'I'm the Leader of the Gang (I Am)' hitmaker walk free is "madness" because his client still "lives in dread" at the thought of him being released.

He said: "He should not be released again. My client lives in dread at the prospect of his release. It's essential the parole board confirms without delay he will serve the rest of his sentence in prison. Letting him out again would be madness."

Earlier this week, after footage was obtained of Glitter discussing the privacy-based search engine DuckDuckGo and the possibility of swapping to Onion, which is said to be a term linked to the Dark web - a corner of the Internet that is infamous for allowing users to access content otherwise hidden.

In the video, he asks a pal: “Shall I get rid of this Duck Duck?”

His friend agreed: “Yeah, I wouldn’t bother using that if I were you.”

Glitter then said: "What do I do next, then? Let’s try and find this Onion. One step at a time.”

The shamed singer was jailed in February 2015 for offences carried out between 1975 and 1980, including crimes of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, attempting to rape an eight-year-old and molesting a third girl.

Ms D gave evidence against him alongside a 12-year-old victim, and Glitter was jailed for three years before being deported to Britain.

Glitter was also jailed for four months in 1999 for possessing 4,000 indecent images of children and in 2006 was put behind bars in Vietnam for three years after sex attacks in the country before being released in 2008.