Celebrity stylist Law Roach has announced his retirement.

The 'Legendary' judge - who was the first-ever recipient of the Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards and is most famous for his work with Zendaya - suggested he has grown tired of the "politics, lies and false narratives" of the industry so is ready to seek a new challenge.

Alongside an image of a sign reading 'Retired', he wrote on Instagram: “My Cup is empty…thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

As well as his work with Zendaya, Law also won the Hollywood Reporter's stylist of the year accolade in recognition of his work with the likes of Issa Rae, Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in 2021, and most recently dressed 'Scandal' star Kerry, Hunter Schafer, Eve Jobs and Megan Thee Stallion for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

A number of fashion greats urged the stylist to reconsider.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented: “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard."

Fellow catwalk beauty Iman wrote: "Too talented to retire.., You’re a designer at heart [double heart emoji]"

Designer Christian Siriano added: “Absolutely not."

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful wrote: "You will always have a home @britishvogue [heart emoji]"

Actress Niecy Nash also offered some words of support.

She posted: "We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you’re having a “moment”, keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this! (sic)"