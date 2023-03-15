Renee Rapp wants to work with Lindsay Lohan.

The 23-year-old actress is starring as Queen Bee Regina George in the Paramount+ adaptation of 'Mean Girls: The Musical' after initially playing the role on stage and described the recent career revival of Lindsay - who played Cady Heron in the original 2004 cult hit movie, which serves as a parody of the high school clique system - as a "cultural renaissance."

She told E! News: "[Lindsay's] so hot. It would mean everything to work with her. She's so hot. She's so mother. She's in a cultural renaissance. She's the s***!"

Meanwhile, the 'Sex Lives of College Girls' star went on to joke that she is willing to do anything to get any one of the original cast from the film - which also included Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert - to make a cameo appearance before raving about co-star Busy Philipps, who is set to take on the role of her mother Mrs. George, as well as 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park, who is set to make a small appearance after playing the role of Gretchen Wieners on Broadway.

She added: "I'll kiss or lick anybody to get all of them onset with me. I'm obsessed with Busy. I don't think there's ever been another person that I've worked who I look up to so much, who has taken me in in such a good way and been so supportive. Busy is the coolest b****, literally on the planet. She's amazing!

"Ashley is perfect. She's my best friend from that entire cast, which is weird because we didn't really work together directly. But I love her so much. I'm so happy."