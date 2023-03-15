Chad Stahelski has hinted that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' could be the last movie in the franchise.

The 54-year-old director is behind the camera again on the new action flick and suggested that he and Keanu Reeves are planning to "rest" the franchise for the time being, although he did not rule out a fifth film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chad said: "In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give 'John Wick' a rest. I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute."

Stahelski – who worked as a stunt double for Reeves on 'The Matrix' franchise – revealed that the pair are likely to share some ideas again when the film is released in Japan.

He said: "'Wicks' always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same time this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September.

"Keanu and I will take a long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple of 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick maybe we'll make a movie."

The 'John Wick' franchise has become more successful with each film and Chad credits careful planning for the progress.

He said: "If you had given me $200 million after the first movie, which we made for nothing, I would've mucked it up. I've been part of so many second units and reshoots of big franchises, and they all go to s***.

"So, we watched the other franchises that threw money at just paying everybody more or on a couple of explosions. It's great for the trailer, but there's no meat on the bone."

Chad added: "Then we decided to spend what extra money we got to go shoot in three or four countries and be very careful in our casting.

"I'm a huge Sergio Leone fan, and there's not a movie he's done where every little character isn't great. That's what I want."