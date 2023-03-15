Hannah Waddingham "can't even talk about" how much 'Ted Lasso' has changed her life.

The 48-year-old actress had starred in West End productions of 'A Little Night Music' and 'The Wizard of Oz' but was possibly best known for her recurring role as Septa Unella on 'Game of Thrones' when she was cast as Rebecca Welton on the Apple+ comedy and reflected that playing the football club owner over the course of three seasons has allowed her to grow as a performer.

She told ExtraTV: "I've had space to really flesh out every corner of her. She is far more of a complete person than I've ever had the chance to play and I feel like I've learned more about myself as an actor being given that room and that breathing space, to the point that I can go into other things and go 'Right, I need to flesh this out, quickly!'.

"And I can't even talk about how the whole thing has changed my life, with Jason [Sudeikis] asking me to come in and play and trusting me with this beautiful role."

Meanwhile, the 'Sex Education' star - who has so far won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Critics' Choice Award for her portrayal of Rebecca - went on to explain that she was "very grateful" to have filmed her final scenes of the series alone because she is "not good" at saying goodbye to colleagues or being the focus of attention.

She added: "I was very grateful, actually, because I'm not good at: one, saying goodbye, and two having the focus on me. So I was really glad that it was quite a quiet scene and it was by myself in my Rebecca house!"