Drew Barrymore has "no libido".

The 'Whip It' actress revealed in December she was dating again after being single since divorcing Will Kopelman - the father of her daughters Olive, 10, and eight-year-old Frankie - in 2016, but it seems things haven't worked out with her new romance as she quickly realised her being in New York and her mystery man being in Los Angeles "wasn't gonna work", particularly because she had no desire to be intimate.

Speaking to her 'Drew Barrymore Show' guest Courteney Cox about the 'Scream VI' actress' long-distance relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Drew said: “I recently tried to date someone and they lived in Los Angeles. And I was like, ‘This is just not gonna work right now. Because I can’t ever get out there and I’m just — I still have no libido.’ But I was like, I convinced myself, like, ‘Oh, long distance is so hard.' "

Courteney - who lives in the UK while Johnny is based in England - offered some advice to the 48-year-old talk show host.

She said: “As long as you have trust, then I think it doesn’t matter where you are. You can be yourself and yet be excited when you see each other.”

Drew revealed she was dating again in December during a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg, but admitted she was worried she'd got "too good" at being alone.

She said: "The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now? I am.

"Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone."

The '50 First Dates' star admitted in October she hasn't been "intimate" with anyone since her marriage ended.

Reflecting on how her attitude to sex has changed over the years, she wrote: "At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up.

"I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! validation! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!!

"Now, because I can’t get in the time machine and change my history. So I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a very rich full life.

"However, after two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while."