Brooke Shields "blamed herself" when she was sexually assaulted in Hollywood more than 30 years ago.

The 57-year-old model mistakenly believed she was having a meeting about a part in a movie when she was invited to a hotel room in the 1990s but thought no-one would believe her if she told of the attack and since opening up about the incident in her new Hulu documentary 'Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby', explained that it is a "miracle" she survived the trauma.

She told this week's edition of PEOPLE: "People weren't believing those stories back then. I thought I would never work again. Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it's a miracle that I survived. It's taken me a long time to process it. I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary. I thought I was getting a movie job, I didn't fight, I just froze.

"I kept saying, 'I shouldn't have done that. Why did I go up with him? I shouldn't have had that drink at dinner.'"

The 'Suddenly Susan' star - who has daughters Rowan, 16, and 16-year-old Grier with husband Chris Henchy but was initially married to married to tennis champion Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999 - went on to add that she has always had a "disassociation" with her own sexuality and was able to put herself into a "fight-or-flight" mode after the alleged attack as she admitted it was "easier" to shut off the whole ordeal because of her career.

She added: "It was really easy to disassociate because by then it was old hat. And because it was a fight-or-flight type of choice. Fight was not an option, so you just leave your body. 'You're not there. It didn't happen.'

"I was mostly a cover girl, so it's all here. And it was just easier to shut myself off. I was good at it."

'Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby' streams on Hulu from April 3.