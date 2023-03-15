Samantha Ronson thinks it is "great" that her ex-girlfriend Lindsay Lohan is pregnant.

The 45-year-old DJ dated 'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay, 36, - who is now married to businessman Bader Shammas- for a short period of time in the late 2000s and has sent her well-wishes to her former girlfriend following the news that she and her husband are expecting.

She told TMZ: "I wish her all the best. It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby!"

At the time of their split in 2009, Lindsay remarked that she just wanted to "focus on herself" and after returning to acting last year in 'Falling For Christmas' after more than a decade away reflected that she and Samantha were " always more like best friends" than a romantic couple.

On Tuesday, 'Freaky Friday' star Lindsay took to Instagram to share a snap of a white baby onesie that reads "coming soon..."

Lindsay captioned the photo: "We are blessed and excited! [prayer, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"

A rep for the couple said: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Lindsay started her career as a child actress, first appearing on the soap opera 'Another World' before getting her big break in the dual role of long-lost twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 comedy 'The Parent Trap' alongside Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson.

But now, the actress thinks it's important to strike a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.

She recently explained: "You can take breaks, but you just have to know when the time is right. Because it's also good to keep the pace going.

"You become a family when you're on a set, and then when the project wraps, it just stops. So it's like a culture shock - you don't know what

to do with yourself. It's good to keep your mind active.