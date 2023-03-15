Nicola Peltz-Beckham thinks it is "hard being a girl".

The 28-year-old actress thinks social media has made life even more difficult because it is so easy to be compared unfavourably to someone else, so she's thankful she has a supportive network in the form of her friends, family, and husband Brooklyn Beckham.

She told the April/May edition of Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: “I think it’s hard with social media, whether it’s TikTok, Instagram, whatever, it’s all about people always comparing everything.

"And then you wake up and you have bad skin or you wake up and you feel bloated or you wake up and you just don’t feel good that day. I have those days all the time.

"It’s just hard being a girl, period. And especially being a girl right now.

"And I think, honestly, having a good husband, family, friend – whoever that person is in your life – a positive person who loves you, always wants to lift you up, is so important.”

The 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress may find social media comparisons tough, but she's usually a confident person, which she credits to her brothers for constantly telling her how "amazing" she is.

Asked if she's a confident person, she replied: "Yeah, I would say so. I think growing up with six brothers, they’ve drilled into my brain, ‘You’re amazing. You’re amazing,’ especially with relationships.

"I’ve only had three boyfriends because I’ve always been stand-offish until I really like someone. My brothers were always like, ‘No. You deserve better. You deserve better.’ So I think in that way, I’m confident.

"But I definitely have my insecurities just like every other girl. Whatever they’re insecure about, I’m sure I’m thinking about the exact same thing.”

Nicola credits constant communication with Brooklyn for their relationship being so strong.

She said: “We’re always there for each other. If we can’t be there physically, we’re texting or talking in some form. Communication is so important to both of us that there’s never any guessing. I believe in saying how you truly feel…He will always say, ‘Are you okay?’

"I think it’s a British thing…he will always check up on people. If he was sitting right here, even if he’d just met you, if you seemed quiet, he’d be like, ‘You okay?’ He always wants to make sure everyone is good.”

