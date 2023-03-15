Lady Sophie Windsor is to judge the World Chelsea Bun Awards.

The 42-year-old actress - who, as Sophie Winkleman is known for her roles in 'Peep Show' and 'Two and a Half Men' - is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, a paternal cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, and is to team up with 'Deep End' star Jane Asher to judge Partridges fifth annual baking competition in May to raise funds and awareness for The Children’s Surgery Foundation, of which they are both patrons.

Cake expert Jane said: "This wonderful charity is very close to my heart: it does so much to alleviate the potential pain and distress involved when little ones have to go through the trauma of surgery. Baking some delicious Chelsea Buns is a delightful way of raising money to enable us to do more, and I hope lots of you will join us in having a go.”

Other judges will include John Shepherd, owner of Partridges Fine Foods, and Munther Haddad, the Chairman of The Children’s Surgery Foundation and a Senior Consultant Paediatric and Neonatal Surgeon.

Although it is free to take part, those who enter the competition - which encompasses the categories of Under 18,s Adults, and Professionals - are kindly asked to make a donation to the children's charity, which supports babies, children, and their families to improve the lives of sick children.

Entrants for the Live competition must deliver or post their cakes Partridges, 2-5 Duke of York Square, Chelsea, London SW3 4LY, before 5pm on Friday 19th May and the winners will receive, a certificate, a World Chelsea Bun Awards Winners Apron from Initially London, whilst the overall winner will be granted the title of The Supreme Champion Chelsea Bun Baker.

Alternatively, bakers can enter the Instagram Competition by taking a snap of the traditional sweet - which is made from a rich yeast dough and flavoured with lemon peel, cinnamon or mixed spice - and posting the photo on Instagram using the #worldchelseabunawards and tag in @world.chelsea.bun.awards.

On Saturday 20 May Lady Sophie Windsor, John Shepherd, and Munther Haddad will taste and judge the Chelsea Buns at Partridges in Duke of York Square.

The buns will then be taken to The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond - where Jane will be performing the lead role in Somerset Maugham’s 1921 comedy 'The Circle' from 29th April - 17th June 2023 - so they can be judged once more.

John Shepherd, Owner and Managing Directory of Partridges said: "The first Chelsea Bun was created around 1700 by Richard Hand close to Partridges’ store in Duke of York Square, Chelsea. Richard, known as Captain Bun, ran The Old Chelsea Bun House which was famous for its Chelsea Buns and counted King George II, King George III and their families amongst its customers. We are delighted to be holding the World Chelsea Bun Awards for the fifth year running and hope they will revive the baking of Chelsea Buns and help raise funds and awareness for The Children’s Surgery Foundation.”

For full details go to https://www.worldchelseabunawards.com/.