OpenAI shares the plan for new ChatGPT.

GPT-4 is the latest edition of artificial intelligence software and can react to images - like giving recipe suggestions to pictures of ingredients - along with providing captions and descriptions.

The updated version can also compute up to 25,000 words, roughly eight times as many as its predecessor, which debuted in November 2022 and has since had millions of people try it out.

Their website reads: “We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.

Common usages of the programme have been writing song lyrics, poems, marketing copy, software code and many other things. Teachers have reported that some students are using it to do their homework.

In addition, it can answer questions in a human-like manner and can mirror other styles of writing from artists like songwriters and novelists.

Currently, there are fears among certain professions - like news reporters and other text-based jobs - that the tech will seize their jobs.

Amid concerns about it capacity to spread misinformation, OpenAI reported the new version's six-month development process included feedback from actual people.

The new tech is already used in Microsoft’s search engine Bing after they invested $10 billion.