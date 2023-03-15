Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are "fans of one another".

The 46-year-old actor and the 38-year-old pop star have been together since 2016, and Orlando insists that they're hugely supportive of each other, even though they work in different fields.

The Hollywood star - who has Daisy, two, with Katy, as well as Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - told PEOPLE: "I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?

"What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with 'American Idol'. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are.

"Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognise each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Orlando also revealed that their baby girl is already "strong and healthy".

He said: "She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that."

Last year, meanwhile, Katy described their daughter as "fearless".

The chart-topping pop star also revealed that she's a "combination" of both of her parents.

Katy explained: "Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

The 'California Gurls' hitmaker has relished the challenge of motherhood.

Katy also welcomed seeing the world through the eyes of her daughter.

The singer - who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand between 2010 and 2012 - said: "It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes."