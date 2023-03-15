Nicolas Cage is reportedly launching his own alcohol brand.

The 59-year-old actor has trademarked Nick Cage for a new bourbon and he's currently focused on launching his own booze brand.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s become the ‘in thing’ in Hollywood to have your own brand of drink. It can be extremely lucrative.

"Nic is a whisky and bourbon man and is branching out into that. He has great taste so this will be good stuff."

In recent years, a host of big-name stars have launched their own drinks brands, including the likes of Jay-Z and Kendall Jenner, and Nicolas is now hoping to achieve similar success with his passion project.

Last year, meanwhile, Nicolas revealed that he loves Cornish pasties.

The veteran actor developed his love for the British baked pastry as a child, and he even enjoyed eating them while living in Santa Monica.

He shared: "I love Cornish pasties. I used to have Cornish pasties believe it or not in Santa Monica, California. There was a place called the Ye Olde King’s Head pub, I used to go there as a child and have them.

"They are so delicious and they were the perfect thing to put in your lunch pail to go to school with - I enjoyed them so much."

The Hollywood star also loves spending time in the scenic English county of Somerset.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped him from spending much time there in recent years.

He said: "I have a modest little cottage in Somerset I have been dreaming to get back to but with everything we have been contending with it has been so difficult.

"I am looking forward to getting back to your side of the world. Such nice people in Somerset."