Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood faces an uncertain future.

The 62-year-old TV star has issued a statement in response to speculation that the restaurant will soon close.

She told PEOPLE: "We've been in the Pump location for ten years, have a great relationship with the landlord ... [and] are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months. But [we] haven't made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini."

Lisa has also confirmed plans to open more restaurants in Las Vegas.

She said: "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace."

Lisa previously discussed her approach to business, explaining that she's only motivated by passion projects.

The TV star also touched on her plans in Las Vegas.

She shared: "I’ve got to a stage in my life where everything has to be a passion project.

"I’ve done so many different things that now I find that I am motivated by something that excites me. I love design. My design partner [Nick Alain] is here now. We have two new big projects coming up.

"We’re designing two new restaurants that have a deadline and nothing is as motivating as a deadline. I’ve just opened Paris Casino in Las Vegas, which we presented to them and they fell in love with our visuals. Everything is bespoke and couture and designed by Vanderpump Alain."

Lisa also revealed how 'Vanderpump Rules' has benefited her business plans.

She said: "Many people said ‘No, don’t do it.’ It was just the unknown and that was 500 episodes ago and 12 years later. So, that opened so many doors for things I dreamt of."