Ke Huy Quan doesn't want to "disappoint" his supporters.

The 51-year-old star recently won the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Oscars for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', and he's now turning his focus towards the future.

He told Variety: "I attended an event recently and sat next to Cate Blanchett. I told her that I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I feel I have a responsibility to do something good, and that I don’t want to disappoint all the people that have supported me. And she said, 'Just go with your heart and be irresponsible: Don’t worry about what other people think. Choose something that you believe in, choose something that you love, and things will work out.'"

Quan endured a fallow period in his career before he returned to the spotlight and achieved spectacular success.

And despite his frustrations, the actor never looked for any excuses.

Quan - who was born in Vietnam, before his family moved to the US in the 1970s - explained: "I was taught never to blame anybody.

"If something doesn’t go the way you want, it’s either because you didn’t work hard enough, you weren’t good enough or you didn’t try hard enough. So when I couldn’t get a job, I blamed myself: I thought I wasn’t tall enough, I wasn’t good-looking enough, or I wasn’t a good enough actor because I wasn’t classically trained. I never blamed anybody - even to this day.

"We talk about Asian representation, but I don’t like to look at the past and say, 'Oh, my God, how bad it was!' I’d rather focus on the present and moving forward. A lot has changed."