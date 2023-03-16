Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for unknowingly using a Romani slur on 'The View'.

The 67-year-old star has issued an apology for using an offensive term on air when discussing Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election, saying that some of his supporters "still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election".

The term is derived from the word "gypsy", and is considered a derogatory slur towards people of Romani culture and heritage.

In a video on'The View' Twitter account, Whoopi said: ""You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from, you know, when you were a kid, or you remember saying.

"And that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't.

"I should have said 'cheated', and I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

In December, Whoopi aologised for repeating her claim that the Holocaust was nothing to do with race, having been suspended from 'The View' in February 2022 for saying it was about “white on white” violence and “man’s inhumanity to man”.

She then repeated the comments in an interview with The Sunday Times, but said in her apology that it was “never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments”, especially after she talked with and heard people “like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in”.

She added in a statement: “Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time.

“It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me.

“I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not.

“In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”