Kelly Rizzo sold the house she used to share with Bob Saget because she found it too "triggering" to live there.

The 43-year-old TV host had been married to 'Full House' star Bob for almost four years when he accidentally hit his head in a hotel room and was found dead hours later in January 2022 at the age of 65 and after selling the estate for a reported $5.4 million, explained that her new abode is like a "museum" dedicated to her late husband.

Speaking on 'The Tamron Hall Show', she said: "It's such a strange thing because the home situation, you know there's so many things about Bob that he is still so present in my life. If you go into my new house, there's pictures of him everywhere. It's like just shy of a Bob museum. But you know, he's still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time. I see photos of him all the time.

"Something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering ... even if you had wonderful memories there, even if it was such a positive experience — which it was."

Kelly went on to add that Bob - who is also survived by Aubrey, 36, Jennifer, 30, and Lara, 33, with his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer - "loved" the upscale mansion

She added: "I mean he loved our house — and it was such a positive memory, but there's something about when somebody passes, the home itself can be a situation. So that's why it was so nice to get a fresh start. I didn't realise that until recently."