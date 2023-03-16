Kate Bosworth has seemingly confirmed her engagement to Justin Long after gushing that "you light up my world".

The pair sparked rumours that Justin, 44, had got down on one knee when the 40-year-old actress was seen with a dazzling diamond on her ring finger as they walked the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the weekend.

And as well as thanking her "dream date" for the evening, Kate made a notable comment to her manicurist Ashlie Johnson as she shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram post of her getting ready for the event.

She wrote: "@ashlie_johnson the most important manicure to date."

Ashlie shared photos of the couple on the red carpet and noted: "The smiles on these two [heart eye emoji] With some new bling to boot!! [diamond, heart hands and champagne emojis] (sic)"

The 'Locksmith' actress also shared a carousel of pictures of her and her partner at the bash lovingly looking at each other and another of Justin helping to tidy up the hem of her dress for the photos.

She captioned the post: "Thank you for having us @vanityfair truth be told, we were a little nervous because walking a red carpet can be kinda strange (no matter how many times you do it)… and this is such a big one! Do you know what makes everything better? Being with your best friend. You light up my world @justinlong. I’m so lucky it’s you."

In the comments, Justin gushed that Kate has turned him from loathing "fancy Hollywood parties and public displays of affection" to loving them while he gushed that she makes "everything better and fun".

He wrote under her post: "HA HAAA!!! I’m sure you can imagine how much this made me smile. I’d have to dislocate my jaw like an anaconda to smile as big as I feel like smiling when I’m with you. You make everything better and fun- even things that I’ve historically not been THAT into like fancy Hollywood parties and public displays of affection. Thanks for being the best date. I hope they invite us back!"

In February, Justin said he had found 'The One' but wanted to be "protective" of his relationship.

Appearing on 'The Viall Files', he told host Nick Viall: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one.

"And the one, I met. I found.

"I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."