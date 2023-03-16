Chris Appleton is "very much in love" with Lukas Gage.

The celebrity hairstylist has been romantically linked with the 'White Lotus' star over the last few months and while the 27-year-old actor refused to directly confirm their relationship when asked about it recently, his partner has now admitted they have something "really, really special" together.

In a clip from Friday's (17.03.23) episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Chris joined the host to share how he looks after his hair from the inside out, concocting a smoothie which featured a secret ingredient that promotes hair growth and blood flow and therefore libido too.

Drew teased: "Chris, you know that I am libido challenged, but how's your libido lately?"

Chris replied: "It's pretty good, actually. I'm pretty good."

The 'E.T.' actress, who is good friends with her guest, then further pressed: "Anyone in your life we should know about?"

Chris blushed as he said: "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

Drew then confirmed the news of Chris and Lukas' relationship.

She said: "And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage."

Her guest then yelled, "Cheers to love!" and picked up his friend, swinging her around.

A photo of the couple riding an ATV then appeared on screen and Chris confirmed: "Yeah, that is Lukas. That's in Mexico."

Last week, the 'Euphoria' star insisted he was happy for people to think he and Chris - who walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles earlier this month - were together but didn't want to confirm their relationship.

Asked about the rumours, he said: "If they want to think that, they can.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."