Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared her favourite cake recipe in a new cook book.

The 41-year-old former actress' lemon olive oil cake will feature in 'The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope' - which is set to be released on 12 September - alongside recipes from the likes of Michelle Obama, Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Ayesha Curry.

All proceeds from José Andrés' will benefit his charity World Central Kitchen's emergency response efforts.

A statement on the website for Archewell, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's foundation, said: "The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe."

The 'Suits' star - who has children Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, 21 months, with her spouse - previously sent the cake to a group of female restaurateurs in Chicago who had partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the organisation revealing at the time Meghan had used lemons from her garden in the cake.

A note from Meghan accompanying the package read: "Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realise now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!).

"To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — a small token of thanks, from our home to yours.

"Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

Archewell has been working with World Central Kitchen since December 2020 and the two organisations previously worked together to build four Community Relief Centres around the world and recently distributed meals in Ukraine.