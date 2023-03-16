Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in talks to join the cast of Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein'.

Insiders say that the trio are in early talks to feature in the 'Pinocchio' director's next live-action film that is in development at Netflix.

Sources close to the movie insist that Del Toro is still working on the script and no actors have received any formal offers, although the director is believed to have met with all three stars and they are on board to feature.

The 'Hellboy' director has been working on the 'Frankenstein' project for a while and he has long wished to make a movie based on Mary Shelley's classic story.

It is unknown whether Del Toro's take will be a period piece or set in modern times. It is also uncertain as to who will be playing Doctor Frankenstein or his creation - but it is thought that Goth will be playing the doctor's love interest.

The director is coming off the back of Oscars success for his stop-motion animated adaptation of 'Pinocchio', which triumphed in the Best Animated Feature Film category at the Academy Awards on Sunday (12.03.23).

Del Toro called for more support for animated movies in Hollywood and thinks the art form should be taken more seriously.

He said: "Animation is ready to be taken to the next step.

"Animation is cinema, animation is not a genre... Keep animation in the conversation."

The 58-year-old director is promising to finance stop-motion classes for children in his native Mexico but thinks it will require more than an Oscar victory to aid animators.

Del Toro, who has now won three Academy Awards, said: "This is an art form that has kept being kneecapped commercially and industrially and the kid's table for so long.

"And it really is a mature, expressive, beautiful, complex, art form. So a win helps, but it is about going forward as a community."