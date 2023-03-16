Jack Black is to star in the Christmas comedy 'Dear Santa'.

The 53-year-old actor will reunite with brothers Bobby and Peter Farrelly on the new festive film, more than two decades after the trio worked together on 'Shallow Hal'.

The movie centres on a young boy who, in writing his yearly letter to Santa, mixes up the letters and accidentally sends it to Satan instead. Black recently teased the project on social media when he posed for a photo with Christmas decorations with no context.

Sources have told Deadline that Bobby Farrelly is set to direct with Peter on board to produce alongside his brother and Jeremy Kramer.

The film will also star Robert Timothy Smith, Keegan Michael-Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes McArthur, PJ Byrne, Kai Cech, Austin Post and newcomer Jaden Carson Baker.

The current draft of the script has been written by the Farrelly brothers and Ricky Blitt and is based on an original idea by Dan Ewen.

Jack has enjoyed a successful movie career and has starred in hits such as 'School of Rock' and 'The Holiday' but he used to believe that he was a terrible actor when he first started out.

He said: "I remember the first movie I ever did. I saw a rough cut, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, I’m a bad actor. I’m horrible.' And then, the editor just did some magic, and by the end, when it was released in theatres, I was like, 'Oh, my god, I’m fantastic. I’m fantastic at acting!'"

Jack went on to explain that it was all "magic" done in post-production and thinks that editors should be given more credit for the work they do on movies.

The 'Kung Fu Panda' actor said: "The editor trims away all the fat, which is a crucial job. People don’t celebrate the editor!"