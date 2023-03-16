Poppy Delevingne once borrowed her sister Cara's diamond-encrusted knickers.

The 36-year-old star is the elder sister of fellow model Cara, 30, and explained that she is often envious of her wardrobe but couldn't resist secretly slipping into the designer wardrobe whilst visiting her in her LA home.

Speaking on the 'This Old Thing? podcast, she said: "I want most things that are in her wardrobe. Her wardrobe is almost museum-like. When I was last in LA with her, there was a Dior thong covered in crystals and I wore it around the house for about an hour just so I could say in my mind that I’d worn it, and then I put it back."

Poppy went on to add that she knew she had to return the luxury garments quickly without her realising and knew that keeping the underwear would never be an option because she would never have been forgiven.

She added: "I knew that if I wore it longer or if I took it home with me, she’d never forgive me!"

The 'Riviera' star previously insisted that she is "not jealous" of her younger sister - who is thought to have a net worth of $50 million - and "always knew" her sibling was going to be famous.

She said: "I am not jealous of her, unfortunately for you. I always knew she was going to be something special, since she was a child. She knew the words to every song, the routine to every dance. She was a little actress, we’d bring her out to do a performance after lunch and she was just the apple of all of our eyes."