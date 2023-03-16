Brian Cox has slammed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and insisted she "knew what she was getting into" when she married Prince Harry.

The 76-year-old Scottish actor - who has previously called for the monarchy to be abolished - hit out at the former actress for stepping back from royal life and moving to California less than two years after she and her husband got married.

Speaking to Haute Living New York magazine, Brian ranted: "You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off. 'I mean, she knew what she was getting into."

The 'Succession' actor insisted Meghan "clearly" had an "ambition" when she married Harry.

He added: "The childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s*** we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams."

Brian went on to again reiterate his previous assersion that there shouldn't be a monarchy in the modern UK.

He said: "In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense."

After Harry and Meghan - who have Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, 21 months, together - announced they were stepping back as senior royals in 2020, Brian argue the "whole blood shooting match" should be abandoned when then-monarch Queen Elizabeth passed away.

He acknowledged the queen - who died in September 2022 - was an "amazing woman" who had done "incredible" things but insisted it was time to end the institution.

He said: "I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible. But when she's gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so. We won't end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then."