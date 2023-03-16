Lady Gaga's producer BloodPop has announced his brand new AAA games studio, Genpop Interactive.

The new company - which he's started with ex-Bandai Namco executive Aubrey Tennant - has unleashed its mission statement to "nurture the next generation of popular culture" with exciting new IPs for Generation Z.

Genpop has not disclosed the first title but they are working on an “ambitious” third-person shooter.

BloodPop - whose real name is Michael Tucker - said in a statement: “At a time when low-risk tolerance among established studios has resulted in predictable re-releases capitalising on millennial nostalgia, Gen-Z is eager for new IP that speaks to them, and has a long legacy that defines their generation.

“Major studios have become complacent, relying on giving the Weekend At Bernie’s treatment to their old IP with their publicly traded necromancy.

“We aren’t just on a mission to create the next great game, but nurture the next generation of popular culture.”

BloodPop's background is in writing and producing hits for the world's biggest pop stars, also including Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and Post Malone.

The team comprises developers who have worked on titles including 'League Of Legends', 'Red Dead Redemption 2' and 'The Sims'.

Genpop has raised £5.3million ($6.5million) in funding from investors.

Aubrey says this means the company is “uniquely positioned to change the shooter genre with a layered social world that changes based on feedback from the community."