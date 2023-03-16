Shuhei Yoshida, Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) Independent Developer Initiative, is the 2023 recipient of the BAFTA Games Awards Fellowship.

The gaming legend will be recognised as a "champion of independent developers" with the prestigious honour at the upcoming ceremony at London's Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on March 30.

Yoshida said "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with incredibly talented teams who've developed some of the best games in the industry. I've always celebrated alongside these developers as their games have received well-deserved awards – it is an amazing honour for me to receive an accolade of my own."

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, added: "Shuhei Yoshida is a pioneer in the games world and is hugely deserving of a BAFTA Fellowship. His collaborative, supportive approach continues to drive progress within the industry, using his platform to promote the voices and craft of others and champion the work of independent designers, studios and creatives. We look forward to honouring his contribution to games at the ceremony on Thursday 30 March."

Yoshida was the President of SIE Worldwide Studios for Sony Interactive Entertainment from 2008 to 2019, before focusing on SIE-related projects. Yoshida has been an important part of PlayStation since its conception and has been with the company since 1993.

This year's nominations saw 'God Of War: Ragnarok' make BAFTA history after landing 14 nods.

The hit action-adventure game from Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment leads the way at the prestigious gaming awards ceremony, with a record number of nods, including Best Game.

The title is also in contention for EE Game of the Year, which is chosen by the public.

Amazingly, the game has four chances of winning the Performer in a Supporting Role prize, with Adam J. Harrington (Sindri), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Angrboda), and Ryan Hurst (Thor) up for the accolade.

Their competition is Alison Jaye, Alva in 'Horizon Forbidden West', and Charlotta Mohlin, who is The One in 'Immortality'.

'Ragnarok' also earned nods in the Animation, Audio, Narrative, Design, and Technology categories.

The second most-nominated title is the third-person cat adventure title 'Stray', with eight nominations, including Best Game.

'Elden Ring' has seven nominations and will go head-to-head with 'Ragnarok' for a number of awards, including Best Game and Game of the Year.

Elsewhere, 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', 'Horizon Forbidden West', and the indie title 'Tunic' scored five nominations apiece.

The BAFTA Games Awards will be livestreamed exclusively on BAFTA’s Twitch channel from 6.50pm.