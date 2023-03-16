Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy has brought her closer to her parents.

The 'Mean Girls' actress has previously had difficult relationships with both Michael and Dina Lohan - who separated in 1989 when she was three years old before later reconciling, only to split again in 2005 - but they are now all back on good terms.

Michael told TMZ he and Lindsay - who revealed earlier this week that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together - reconciled years ago and he is looking forward to be in his new grandchild's life.

He also confirmed relations with Dina are fine, and sources told the outlet Lindsay's baby news has brought the Lohans closer together, with them all on the same page in terms of introducing the tot to the winder family.

The showbiz patriarch doesn't know where Lindsay will give birth, but he assumed it will be in Dubai where she currently lives so he is looking forward to meeting the baby shortly after he or she is born.

Dina confirmed she will "be with Lindsay" for the birth and is "over the moon" to be welcoming a grandchild into the world.

Both Dina and Michael know the sex of the baby, but declined to disclose it, though Lindsay's dad did reveal the 'Parent Trap' star is not expecting twins.

The 36-year-old actress' mom believes her daughter will "do a rock star job" of being a mother, something she's always wanted in her life, and expects her to eventually have at least one more child in the future.

Dina - who said she is closer to Lindsay than ever before - believes her daughter and son-in-law will divide their time between Dubai and New York once the baby is born because the 'Just My Luck' star's main work projects will be in the US.