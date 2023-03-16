Georgina Rodriguez broke down in tears as she reflected on the "best and worst moment" of her life, the day she gave birth to twins but only one survived.

The 29-year-old model and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed daughter Bella into the world on 18 April last year but the tot's brother Angel tragically didn't survive, much to the couple's devastation.

In a trailer for the second season of her docuseries 'I Am Georgina', the Argentinian beauty said: "Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel.

“This year I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant."

The couple have five-year-old daughter Alana together, while the 38-year-old sportsman also has twins Eva and Mateo, five, and 12-year-old son Cristiano Jr, and Georgina admitted the brood gives her a reason to "carry on and be strong".

She said: “Life is hard, life continues.

“I have reason to carry on and be strong.”

Georgina also praised Cristian for helping her through their son's death and encouraging her to keep going.

She said: “Cris encouraged me massively to carry on with all my commitments. He said: ‘Carry on with your life, it’s going to do you good.’...

“Right now my priority is my family and my children. I am really happy and very grateful.”

The former shop worker also praised her "thoughtful" partner and hailed him the "love of [her] life" as footage showed of her birthday, when Cristiano spent thousands of pounds on a light and laser show projected onto the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

She said: "Nowadays, it’s difficult to surprise me... Cristiano is so thoughtful with me, he’s really good. He’s the love of my life.”

Georgina also praised herself as a "super woman".

She said: “I feel like a super mum, a super woman.

“I’m a sister, I’m a friend, I’m a woman, I am Georgina."