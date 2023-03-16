Nintendo is bringing four classic games to Switch Online.

The video game giant is adding an array of titles like ‘Kirby’s Dream Land 2’ and ‘Burger Time Deluxe’, which were both originally 90s Game Boy Games.

Of the 1995 game, Nintendo described as “the bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

The 1991 game is “a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.”

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System game ‘Side Pocket’ is also making its way to the platform.

Nintendo’s description reads: “You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes and get ready to rack ’n’ roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!’

Finally, Nintendo is adding ‘Xevious’ to the roster.

They said: “You are humanity’s last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS?”